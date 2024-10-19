Watch Now
3-year-old in extremely critical condition after being pulled from west Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Friday night.

Fire officials say crews were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 7:20 p.m. after a child had been found unconscious in a backyard pool.

Officials say the child was submerged in the water for an unknown amount of time before being pulled out.

The child was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

This incident is under investigation.

