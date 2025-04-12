12 people displaced after two overnight fires in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Twelve people are out of their homes this morning after separate fires overnight in Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say the first fire broke out at a home near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to a second home.

Everyone in each home was able to get out safely.

All told, six people are displaced from the two homes impacted by this fire.

Closer to daybreak, Phoenix firefighters were called to an apartment fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads.

Firefighters arrived to find a patio fire that was extending into the apartment.

The fire was contained before it spread to the attic and nearby apartments.

Another six people were displaced after the second fire.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The causes of each fire are not yet known, but they are under investigation.