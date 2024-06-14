Watch Now
100+ tubers stranded at Salt River, MCSO working to help them

Between 100-150 people are stranded near Pirate's Island
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jun 14, 2024

More than 100 people are stranded on the Salt River.

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are working to get a large group of tubers to a pickup location along the river after getting stuck.

There are no reports of any drownings or injuries at this time.

The Tonto National Forest says tubers got stuck on the Lower Salt River due to swift currents and high water.

