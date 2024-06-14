100+ tubers stranded at Salt River, MCSO working to help them

More than 100 people are stranded on the Salt River.

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are working to get a large group of tubers to a pickup location along the river after getting stuck.

Between 100-150 people are stranded near Pirate's Island.

There are no reports of any drownings or injuries at this time.

The Tonto National Forest says tubers got stuck on the Lower Salt River due to swift currents and high water.

ATTENTION: The public is urged to avoid Water Users Day-Use Area while @mcsoaz assists recreational users that have been stranded at Pirates Island on the Lower Salt River due to swift currents and high water. The gates are closed at Water Users while MCSO brings them ashore. pic.twitter.com/dOq7Ih2NBG — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) June 14, 2024

