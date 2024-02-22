'It sounded just like my daughter'; FCC bans AI-generated voices in robocalls

PHOENIX — Robocalls are nothing new, but in recent years and technological advancements, the calls have become even more deceptive.

Scammers have increasingly integrated AI-generated voices of celebrities, public figures, or even family members to try and trick consumers into sharing personal or financial information.

"I was sick to my stomach. I was complete and utter[ly] panicked."

Nick Guiliano says he was desperate when he was on the receiving end of such a call. The scammer used AI to generate his daughter's voice. They said the girl was kidnapped and demanded money.

"It sounded just like my daughter."

Guiliano explained that the voice even used phrases and nicknames specific to his daughter.

He called the police and went to his daughter's school. She was there and she was safe. Fortunately, Guiliano didn't hand over any money, but that's not always the case.

To better protect consumers, the Federal Communications Commission recently voted to make these AI-generated voices illegal.

"Bad actors are using AI-generated voices in unsolicited robocalls to extort vulnerable family members, imitate celebrities, and misinform voters," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a released statement, adding, "We're putting the fraudsters behind these robocalls on notice."

In its ruling, the FCC cites the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Under the act, the FCC can set restrictions on telemarketing calls, prerecorded voice messages, automatic telephone dialing systems, and more. With this new ruling, AI-generated calls now fall under these rules as well.

Previously, state attorneys general were limited in their actions when going after scammers targeting consumers with robocalls being only being allowed to go after the scam itself. Now, the FCC is giving attorneys general the chance to pursue legal action against the scammers directly for using AI-generated voices.

However, consumers should take action to protect themselves as well:

•Be cautious of unsolicited calls or messages. If you receive a suspicious call - hang up! Do not call the number back. Instead, contact your loved one directly.

•Use a code word. Set up code words or questions that only you and your loved ones know to help determine if a situation is real or fake.

•Be careful with your personal information. Limit the content and information you share online - especially videos - and limit the amount of information you make public. Opting for private profiles can limit who sees what you post to family and friends.