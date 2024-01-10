'I felt good': ABC15 gets results for Valley man's home warranty issue

A major appliance breaks at the worst time! It happened to one Let Joe Know viewer, going by John. He made payments on his home warranty for years, so when his air conditioning broke during the summer he believed help would come quickly.

"Our temperature in the bedroom at nighttime was 93º," he explained. The family contacted their home warranty company. They say a technician came out and diagnosed the part in need of replacement, but John says the unit was around 30 years old and he didn't see the point in repairing it.

"How long would it last? And then we have to pay even more money and more money," he wondered, voicing his concern.

Instead of a repair, he wanted a cash-out option to put toward a new air conditioning unit. But, when he didn't get anywhere with the warranty company, he reached out to our Let Joe Know team.

Our Let Joe Know volunteer coordinator, Farzi, jumped on the case. In just days, the company responded by email stating they would be cutting cash in lieu of a repair check. Soon after, it was in the family's hands.

Problem solved!

Before choosing any home warranty company:



Check for complaints online

Know the service fee you'll pay with each call

Get all exclusions in writing — parts might be covered but not the coolant used

Ask for a list of contractors used and check reputations

Make sure the company is permitted to operate in Arizona through the state's Department of Insurance.

If you're not happy with your service, remember, in Arizona consumers can cancel their warranty contract and get a prorated refund for any reason.