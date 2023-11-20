Driving schools, home sales and solar panels: Helping Arizonans fight back and win!

PHOENIX — Teaching your child to drive can be a rewarding, yet terrifying experience.

Lene added a driving school to help her son Owen, and she found one that promised instruction through real-world stressful driving situations.

"They take the kids through the airport, they take them through the mall, through construction. They really take them through these more high-anxiety areas," Lene says.

She paid the $895 fee.

Lene says she had no problem signing Owen up for classroom instruction, but Lene says despite trying online or by phone, she could not get him signed up for that crucial time on the road with an instructor.

"I call three or four days in a week and didn't get a single callback that entire week," she says.

More than two months later, Lene says he still didn't have time behind the wheel.

"I need him driving so he can get his license," she says.

So, Lene let me know.

More than 1,000 Arizona consumers turned to our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team just last month.

Viewer Charlie says in 2021, he took out an $18,000 loan to add solar panels to his house.

Two years later, he let me know the system has never worked.

"I have been paying for APS service and paying for the unfinished solar system. I cannot get anyone to respond," Charlie writes.

Our problem-solver Andrew got involved, and in just one week Charlie reports, "they went out and hooked up his solar system and it is now working."

Problem solved!

Drew let me know about his mother contracting with a business to sell her Phoenix home for $245,000.

There was a June sale deadline.

When the house didn't sell by that time, Drew wanted to move on and try to sell with someone else, but he says he couldn't get out of that contract.

He let me know and our volunteer Bruce got results.

The house ended up selling for $275,000.

Drew says they are "extremely grateful for Bruce's help. He was able to get her a significant amount of money more than was originally offered."

Problem solved!

Our volunteer Grant took on Lene's driving school issue... and got action.

"Grant was excellent. He was timely, he communicated very well, he listened, he came up with solutions," Lene says.

After Grant contacted the school, Lene says the school finally contacted her.

"And somehow they didn't have him registered, which I don't understand. They said, 'we reactivated him. And we'll schedule all of his driving lessons right now,'" Lene says.

Another problem solved!

Lene says Owen got the lessons, has his license, and is a "confident driver."

She also got a $200 refund from the driving school.

With all of the issues Lene found, she urges parents to really check out a school before hiring.

Check reviews online and get guarantees in writing.

Also, make sure the driving school is on the Arizona Department of Transportation approved list.