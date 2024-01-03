Better texting? Cheaper cords? iPhone changes in 2024

PHOENIX — The new year is bringing some new changes to the Apple iPhone.

A big iPhone 15 change involves the small connecting port.

"You now can go and buy third-party USB cables from anywhere (and) save yourself some money," explained Data Doctors' Ken Colburn.

Colburn says Apple no longer requires that you buy their lightning connecting cord.

Instead, you can use USB-C cords that are universally accepted and can be much cheaper.

"If you're a household that has both Android and Apple devices, being able to use the same charger instead of having to have separate chargers, you know, that alone is going to be very good for all of us," Colburn said.

Apple was reportedly making billions of dollars annually on its cords alone.

The change comes after a European Union (EU) directive. Beginning in 2024, technology devices sold there must be able to use the same charger.

EU actions may also be behind another change Apple plans to make which could finally solve some of the annoying texting quality issues between iPhones and Androids.

"You try to share a photo or video and it looks horrible and people on the Apple side will tell you, 'I can't see what's going on,' it's just, it's been degraded. And Apple's done that on purpose as a way to try to convince people that maybe you should have an iPhone," Colburn said.

Sometime in 2024, Apple says it will start supporting the Rich Communication Services (RCS) industry texting standard.

"It allows phones to send high-resolution pictures and video and have them come across in that higher resolution," Colburn said.

It should also allow location sharing and read receipts between iPhones and Androids. It won't get rid of the iPhone blue and Android green text divide, however, since Apple will also continue its iMessaging.

Apple says the texting system change should be in an update sometime in 2024.

Back to the connecting cords — Colburn says if you're buying one for charging, make it the shortest length necessary to get the best results.