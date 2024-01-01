5 strategies Arizona consumers can use to better protect their money

PHOENIX — Landlord and tenant issues, car repair and car buying, warranties, contracts, scams and so much more — the Let Joe Know team saw it all and then some in 2023.

More than 10,000 consumers reached out to the team for help in 2023.

If a consumer reaches out to Let Joe Know, typically that means they believe something has gone wrong. But, we want to help consumers before they have a problem. That's why the Let Joe Know volunteer team members are sharing five tips and strategies they use so you can put them into practice.

Document everything!

We're not just talking about keeping documents, like contracts and invoices. Consumers should also document by taking pictures when relevant to the situation and keep written records of all interactions.

"Every time you talk to somebody on the phone write who you talked to, the phone number you talked to. Having a record of who said what [and] when is tremendous," explained Grant, a long-time volunteer who has been solving cases for years.

He says one of his best tools when resolving issues is three-way calling for times when you're dealing with multiple parties - like insurance companies and a doctor's office.

"It keeps you from having to go back and forth," he said, adding the process eliminates a lot of confusion and often speeds up finding a resolution.

Don't skip the fine print.

"Before you sign something, read it, and try to understand what you're agreeing to," advised Let Joe Know volunteer, Emily. When it comes to contracts, especially longer ones, too many consumers may be tempted to skim a few pages - don't! The details may include fees, mandatory timelines, or exceptions to a warranty - all things you need to know.

If you don't understand something, make sure to ask questions.

Before doing business with someone, sit down or get on a call and go over any contracts in detail to make sure you understand everything.

Get a copy of your original contract.

"Anything you signed, keep it, make sure you have a copy of it," said Emily, adding, "Don't just trust that the business or real estate company or whoever has the copy, that they'll provide that back to you the way you signed it."

One way to do this is to take pictures of each page of a contract right after signing.

Don't rush.

With any business deal, purchase, or contract, try to take your time. If you're in a rush, you may make a poor decision. If someone wants you to hurry, that may be a red flag. In that case, take a pause and get a second opinion about the situation from a trusted friend or family member.

Research before doing business.

Look up companies on multiple platforms and review sites before giving them your money.

Search the company's name along with the words "complaints" and "scam". This can be a fast way to see if there are any trends or red flags.

Check out the resources below for some common consumer topics:

Check a contractor's license or file a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors online.

Learn about your legal rights with the Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

Reach out to Community Legal Services for legal advice on rental situations.

File a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission.

Read up on Arizona's Lemon Law before buying a car.