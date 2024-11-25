Valley man finally gets his pool after story airs on Let ABC15 Know

A Valley man says he had been waiting for months for his backyard pool to be done. A wait so long he reached out to Let ABC15 Know for help.

Back in October 2024, the Let ABC15 Know team shared Ephraim’s story. His pool project was yet to be finished, and he was fed up.

A pool contractor business provided Ephraim a schedule for the project, stating the job would be completed in five months, instead, it took 11 months to build.

A couple of weeks after the story aired, Ephraim said the job was done, but the process wasn’t easy.

“When you tell me that this is the date, get it done, completed and we’re happy,” said Ephraim.

Ephraim filed complaints with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. Three directives were issued from ROC inspectors, that all issued dates for the company to complete the job.

Ephraim said, the company kept changing the dates after the company missed the deadline until finally the case was closed.

Tom Cole, Director of the Registrar of Contractors, said, “We work really hard with our contractors too to have them come to terms work together again the ultimate goal of that consumer satisfaction.”

Ephraim told the Let ABC15 team that most of the work is complete, but there are still some minor issues that need to be fixed.

In an email, Ephraim pointed out that the in-floor cleaners were popping out or were not working properly for the pool. He also provided photos of the travertine deteriorating, after a few weeks of installation. He also noted the stone was falling off the retaining wall.

The Let ABC15 Know team did speak with a representative of the company, who stated the fixes were minor and would be repaired soon.

Prior to speaking with the representative, we tried to visit the company’s business office to find out why the job took so long.

The Let ABC15 Know team went to the address listed on the company’s ROC license, and we found it was not an actual office but instead a storefront mail store. Businesses use the store’s physical address instead of a post office mailbox.

This is a reason why when hiring a contractor, you should consider using a business that does have an office, that way if you have a problem or issue, you can speak with someone in person.

Other tips when hiring a contractor:

Always check the Registrar of Contractor’s website. Look up the contractor’s license record.

You should also make sure they’re licensed in the area for the work you want done. You can call the ROC if you need help.

Ask for references. When you ask for them, check them.

Get written estimates from at least three licensed contractors.

Don’t just rely on online reviews. Check the Better Business Bureau website for reviews and business ratings.