Tricks and scams crooks will use to get your money and information after you file your IRS taxes

You did it! You have filed your taxes, but don’t let your guard down just yet. Scammers are tapping into advanced technology including AI to pose as the Internal Revenue Service or programs offering tax debt relief.

The Let ABC15 Know team was able to hear a real audio sample of a robocall scam. The audio was shared with our team by Transaction Network Services.

In the call, you can hear a voice saying the caller was personally assigned to reach out to them to give details about a new national tax relief program.

TNS says it analyzes more than 1.5 billion calls a day. The company identifies robocall trends and scams. They found scammers are targeting Arizonans, with residents receiving more than 230,000 tax-related robocalls this year.

TNS Director of Project Management John Haraburda said tax scams are a "one-stop shop" for crooks.

“It’s your name, your social security number, your address, your contact information, your bank account numbers, right? All the important datasets you would need to have {to} mask an identity or create a new identity is all there,” explained Haraburda.

After Tax Day, which is April 15, be alert because scammers may pose as the IRS. Often keyboard crooks will claim there was an issue with your refund, and you’ll need to provide them more information to receive it. Other times, scammers may say you owe the IRS and offer help through a fake debt relief program.

“The consumer just has to be aware and have a little bit of distrust,” said Haraburda.

The Let ABC15 Know team has been working for you with tax filing reminders.

Remember, the IRS will never contact you by text or social media to ask for your personal information. The IRS will never ask for payment by gift card, pre-paid debit card, or wire transfer. Lastly, the IRS will never threaten you with law enforcement.

Be suspicious of calls or contacts not initiated by you. If something doesn’t feel right, disengage. You can always contact the IRS or company yourself later.

If you think you’ve gotten a scam call or message — report it!

