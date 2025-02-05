'Tread was separating': Arizona man shares lesson after buying aged tires

PHOENIX — Let ABC15 Know viewer Wesley had a new sense of freedom after he got a new truck. He went off-roading to break in his new ride but ended up with a flat tire.

He decided sturdier tires would be a good idea so he went to a local franchise location of a popular national tire shop. Wesley purchased four tires from the shop, but the smooth ride did not last very long.

"I was driving out of town to Tucson a lot and I started noticing some shaking going on with the truck," he explained. Wesley went to a dealership to have his truck checked out and received a big shock. "[They] told me that the tread was separating from the tires," he said.

The newly purchased tires needed to be replaced. Wesley went back to the tire shop, although the previous location was closed so he went to a different franchise location. They replaced Wesley's tires, but problems were found again when Wesley went back to the dealership for an oil change.

Wesley learned the tires he purchased were not new. In fact, they were about seven years old!

Wesley filed a claim with the tire shop, but when he was not getting a resolution, he turned to the Let ABC15 Know team. Our Better Business Bureau volunteer, Selma, took on the case. She called and emailed the tire shop, advocating on Wesley's behalf. Finally, she got action.

"They finally came up with a resolution and paid me some money for the tires," Wesley explained, saying he used the money to buy tires elsewhere.

When purchasing the tires initially, Wesley said he never specifically stated he wanted new tires because - like many consumers - he believed that would be implied.

Don't take anything for granted when making a big purchase. Take steps to protect yourself by checking tires for a specific code.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requires tires to be branded with a Tire Identification Number. These numbers are a combination of the letters DOT, followed by several numbers and letters that identify where the tire was manufactured, the tire size, the manufacturing code, as well as the week and year the tire was made.

The last four digits are the ones you need to look at closely. Of the last four digits, the first two identify the week of the year and the last two digits identify the year a tire was made. For example, if the last four digits read '5120', that means the tire was manufactured in the fifty-first week of 2020.

Consumers should check their vehicle owner's manual for specific recommendations for tire replacement. Check your tire pressure regularly and especially before long trips. The National Transportation Safety Board research recommends replacing tires after six years, even if there are no visible signs of wear.

Learn more about tire maintenance and aging on the NHTSA's website.