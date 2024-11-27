Three Black Friday scams and how to avoid falling victim

Black Friday brings millions of shoppers, both online and to physical stores. There will be a flurry of consumer activity from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. But that frenzy also attracts cybercriminals and scammers hoping to exploit the consumer surge. Their goal is to get your money or your information.

Here are three ways crooks may target you:

1. Phony orders and delivery notices.

You may receive an email or text message claiming there is an issue with an order or upcoming delivery - like your address or payment information is incomplete. To remedy the situation, you're asked to click a link and input your information or call a number supplied. Don't do it! If you receive a message like this and aren't expecting a package, that's a huge red flag. Even if you have placed an order, verify any message is genuine by contacting the company you purchased from directly.

2. Watch out for fake websites.

When shopping online, make sure you are shopping on legitimate sites or you may end up with counterfeit items or nothing at all! Consumers should avoid clicking on, and shopping through, sponsored ads that pop up on social media or search engines. Those ads are not always vetted and could take you to a scammer's website. Sophisticated fake websites may try to mimic popular sites, so read the URL closely. If there is a slight misspelling or dashes in a website name that are not normally there, leave the site. Also, if you are buying through a third-party site make sure to always read seller reviews first.

3. Don't scan suspicious QR codes.

Scammers can create QR codes that link to fraudulent websites, or install malware on your device when scanned. Fraudulent QR codes can be found online, in emails or text messages, or in the physical world like on parking meters. The best way to protect yourself is to not scan any code you receive unexpectedly and if a code is in a public place, check it for signs of tampering or avoid it altogether.

Consumers can take action to protect themselves this holiday season:

Monitor your accounts often to check for unusual activity, and pay with a credit card when you can. Credit cards offer more protection than peer-to-peer payment apps or services. Remember, if someone wants you to pay with gift cards it is a scam!

Don't share your personal details. It's normal for online orders to need your address and credit card information, but if you're being asked for your date of birth or social security number it's best to walk away.

If you've become a victim of a scam, report it!