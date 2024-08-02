'Thought it was a prank call': Arizona man told he owes damages for rental car

Greg Korwin is a seasoned traveler, taking multiple trips a year for work. During his trips, he typically rents a car and has it down to a routine.

One trip took Korwin to Florida last year.

"This was...I think my fifth rental car for that year," he recalled.

Korwin says nothing about the trip stuck out, and picking up and dropping off the rental car went smoothly.

"[I] made sure it was all nice and topped off and rolled in right through the gate," said Korwin.

After bringing the car back, Korwin says he waited until an agent with the rental company checked the vehicle.

"Looked into the driver's side, check[ed] my mileage, check[ed] my fuel. I looked at him and I said, 'Hey, we're good here?' And he says, 'yeah, man, you're all set. Have a great flight.'"

Korwin recalled it was like every interaction he'd had before when returning a rental issue.

Korwin went on about his life, traveling more and renting other cars for several months. Then, he received an unexpected phone call.

"I actually thought it was a prank call," Korwin said.

But it was no joke. After the call, Korwin received an email from the rental car company. The email included a claim number and stated he had damaged the car in Florida months ago. He was being asked to pay $1,800 in damages.

Korwin says he never damaged a vehicle and couldn't believe he was getting a call months after returning the car and being checked out by an agent.

"I said, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I haven't damaged any vehicle,'" Korwin said, remembering the phone call.

He went back and forth with the company, had his dispute escalated, but was ultimately told he needed to pay. If he didn't, he could potentially be sent to a collection agency.

Korwin Let ABC15 Know what was going on. Our volunteer, Pam, hopped on the case. She called and emailed, working with the company, and was able to show that Korwin turned in the car and was cleared to go by an agent.

Soon after, Korwin received another email. This time it was a good one.

"I was no longer liable and they weren't going to pursue any more debt," said Korwin, adding, "I actually did the happy dance!"

He's happy now, but Korwin says it's a lesson learned.

When renting a vehicle, make sure you protect yourself:



Take pictures of the vehicle, and video, when you pick it up and drop it off. Don't forget to get images of the roof, as well as the mileage and fuel levels.

Know your coverage options. While rental companies offer insurance, see if your own car insurance includes coverage of rentals, or check with your credit card company because they may offer insurance coverage as a perk.

This consumer problem, and many others, couldn't be solved without our Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteers! If you're interested in becoming a volunteer, fill out the form online.