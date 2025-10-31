Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The new scam called ‘Ghost Tapping’ and how to avoid getting tricked

Think ghosts aren’t real? This one can make your money disappear. There’s a new “ghost tapping” scam. The Let ABC15 Know team shares how it works and how to protect your wallet.

Many of us like the ease of tap-to-pay — it’s fast, it’s convenient. But the Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scam that’s quietly draining bank accounts.

Scammers have found a way to turn that convenience into cash — for them.

It’s called ghost tapping — and it happens when someone uses a wireless device to charge your tap-enabled card or phone… without you even knowing.

Unlike traditional card scams that require your card or PIN, this one can happen in a crowd… at a festival, or even in line at the store.

Scammers may pretend to be vendors… asking you to tap for a small purchase or donation — but what you’re really doing is approving a fake charge.

Here are the warning signs of ghost tapping:

  • Look out for bank alerts about small or unusual “test charges”
  • Watch out for a request to tap without showing you the total amount or offering a receipt
  • Check for suspicious charges after you have been in crowded areas like festivals and markets

Here’s how you can protect yourself:

  • Use RFID-blocking wallets or sleeves
  • Double-check the merchant’s name and amount before tapping
  • Turn on real-time alerts from your bank
  • If you’re in a busy or high-risk area, skip the tap. Insert or swipe instead.

Ghost tapping — it’s not a trick…and if you fall for it, it’s certainly not a treat.

