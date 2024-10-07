Stop the spam! Arizonans inundated with political text messages

Watch Now
Are you registered to vote? Every donation makes a difference! Click here to learn more about the campaign. These are just some of the political text messaging that has Arizonans fed up. If you're frustrated by being inundated with political messages we have tips to help stop the spam.
Are you registered to vote? Every donation makes a difference! Click here to learn more about the campaign.

These are just some of the political text messaging that has Arizonans fed up. If you're frustrated by being inundated with political messages we have tips to help stop the spam.

Filter your texts.

The good news for consumers is that you can actually hide these annoying texts using filters already in place if you own a smartphone. For iPhone users, go to your Settings and tap on Messages. Scroll down to where it says Filter Unknown Senders and swipe the toggle setting "on". This will sort messages from people who are not on your contact list into a separate list.

For most Android users, open the Messages App and go to Settings. Once there, tap on Spam Protection and turn the toggle button "on". Steps can vary depending on which Android phone you have, but most are similar.

Opt-out of messages.

Most legitimate political texts will have a line that says something similar to, "reply STOP or unsubscribe to stop receiving messages." The Federal Communications Commission says campaigns should honor opt-out requests. According to the FCC, this is typically the easiest way to get rid of unwanted texts.

Report unwanted messages.

What happens if the messages don't stop? The FCC advises consumers to report messages that don't follow the rules by filing an informal complaint with the FCC. You can do that online at the FCC's website. Consumers can also forward unwanted texts to SPAM at 7726.

So, how did campaigns and organizations get your number in the first place?

All states allow access to voter data for election purposes. That means if you're a registered voter, information about your political party affiliation, address, and past political donations is on file.

