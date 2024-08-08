Solar company SunPower files for bankruptcy

SunPower, a solar giant in business for nearly 40 years, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company, based out of California, filed in a Delaware court.

The filing gives more insight into SunPower's situation. As of the end of 2023, SunPower had almost as much debt as it did in assets — $1 billion-plus.

SunPower leaders say they plan to sell off some of the company's remaining assets to another company called Complete Solaria.

On its website, SunPower wrote this message to customers:

While SunPower is currently unable to service your system, we are diligently working on an agreement with a service provider and recommend you continue to check SunPower.com for updates. We’ll share details on how this may impact your manufacturer-supported warranties as they are available.

For additional information, please reach out to our Customer Care team at 1-800-SUNPOWER.