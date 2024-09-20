Scammers are busy; protect your vote, wallet, and personal data during election season

PHOENIX — Come November 5th we’re heading to the polls, and while you wait to cast your ballot, scammers have already decided how they want to take your personal information and money.

They’re using phony calls, emails, and texts with fake links. The Let ABC15 Know is standing for what’s right, helping you fight back.

Two months after Gayle Quinte made a political donation, she said she received an odd text.

“The text came through and it identified itself as a security check and it specifically asked if I had made a donation,” Gayle explained.

Gayle said there was no affiliation to a candidate, party, organization, or donation site. “The moment that I hit ‘yes’, I had this gut feeling that that wasn’t right,” Gayle said.

When she looked up the number, she said she found others reporting the same odd text from the exact number.

Gayle worried, said, “Now, I’m very guarded and concerned as to number one, how do they have this information?”

As we get closer to Election Day, scammers are using more innovative ways to take advantage of the public. Gayle feels like it’s getting more aggressive.

There are several ways you can protect yourself from election scams.

Visit the direct website. Go directly to the candidate’s website to make a donation. Don’t click on any unsolicited or unfamiliar emails and/or texts.

Use a credit card. Using a credit card to donate rather than a debit card will give you an added layer of protection.

Be wary of any unexpected phone calls where the caller is rushing you to make a donation.

Never pay to participate. Remember, participation in an election survey or poll should never require your credit card information or personal data.

Be skeptical of surveys and/or polls that offer prizes or money.

Be cautious if someone contacts you asking to update your voter registration, or says you’re no longer registered to vote. Contact your state and/or local election office directly to verify your voter registration status.

You should never have to pay to complete or update your voter registration paperwork. Voting is your right; you don’t have to pay.

Gayle said she had not seen any suspicious or negative activity after receiving that odd text, but she is staying alert.

“We really have to be our own advocates,” said Gayle.

Need more information to protect yourself, check out this article from the National Cybersecurity Alliance.