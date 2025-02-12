Protect your heart and wallet: 3 Valentine's Day scams to watch out for

PHOENIX — Whether it is romantic, familial, or friendship - Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, and love is big business! According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to shell out a record $27.5 billion this year.

With so much money on the line, fraudsters may try to worm their way into your heart and pocketbook. Don't let them!

Here are three big Valentine's Day scams to watch out for:

1. Impostor Websites

Watch out for everything from fake jewelry to fraudulent flower sellers. Crooks can easily lift official photos and logos from legitimate websites to make convincing fakes. Spot the red flags like extreme discounts that seem too good to be true, a seller requesting customers pay with cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency, and if customer service is not reachable.

2. Romance Scams

Similar to how scammers may build fake websites, they may also build fake online dating platforms or profiles. Romance scammers often take advantage of heartbreak by sharing a sad story to gain sympathy and create a connection. After building a connection, the scammer goes after their real goal - money! Red flags to watch out for include: If the relationship moves very fast, if you never meet in person or via video, if you are asked to keep the relationship a secret, and if the scammer asks for money.

3. Wrong number ploys

Be suspicious of people texting and calling from unknown numbers. Wrong number scammers target people by 'accidentally' texting them and then striking up a conversation. It may seem harmless, even polite to respond, but don't. Scammers will try to bait and lure you into a conversation in order to get you to divulge personal information.

Check out data collected by the Federal Trade Commission detailing scammers' favorite lies to tell.

Notify websites if you suspect a dating profile or social media site of belonging to a scammer.

Report scammers to local law enforcement and the Arizona Attorney General's office.

Consumers can also file a report with the FTC or the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.