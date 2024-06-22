Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Proposed rule to remove medical bills from most credit reports

According to the White House, more than 100 million Americans struggle with medical debt
An unexpected diagnosis or an accident that leaves you hospitalized can not only be physically and mentally life-changing, but also financially.
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jun 21, 2024

An unexpected diagnosis or an accident that leaves you hospitalized can not only be physically and mentally life-changing, but also financially.

People need medical help for a variety of reasons, however, after treatment, some are left with a bill they cannot pay. According to the White House, more than 100 million Americans struggle with medical debt.

Medical debt is often a result of a medical emergency that leads to an unplanned and unexpected expense which could range from a few hundred dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars. The amount of debt may cripple consumers financially, keeping them from moving on and moving forward with life. But should it?

Public Interest Research Group, PIRG, advocates for regulatory changes to how medical debt impacts consumer credit reports. They argue, since medical debt is often unavoidable, it is different from other types of debt which may be the result of buying a product or service.

Apparently, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau agrees and is proposing change. CFPB is proposing a rule that would eliminate most medical debt from credit reports. The proposal would stop credit reporting companies from sharing medical debt information with lenders and prohibit lenders from using medical information to make decisions regarding credit eligibility.

"The CFPB is seeking to end the senseless practice of weaponizing the credit reporting system to coerce patients into paying medical bills that they do not owe," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in the CFPB press release. "Medical bills on credit reports too often are inaccurate and have little to no predictive value when it comes to repaying other loans."

In 2022, the CFPB issued a report detailing the impact of medical debt on American families. The report estimated medical bills made up $88 billion of reported debts on credit reports. After the report was released, the three major credit reporting bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) made several voluntary changes that included taking many medical bills off of credit reports.

The CFPB wants to hear from consumers regarding the proposal. To weigh in on the rule, consumers have until Aug.12, 2024, to leave a comment online.

If you have a complaint regarding credit reporting or about financial products or services, go to the CFPB's website or call (855) 411-CFPB (2372).

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
money cash AP

Let ABC15 Know

'I had won $8.5M': Valley woman shares warning signs to avoid sweepstake scams

Kirsten Johnson
3:09 PM, Jun 19, 2024

Let ABC15 Know

Woman hit with almost $200 cancellation fee from tech company

Christel Bell
8:22 PM, Jun 17, 2024
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic

Let ABC15 Know

Let ABC15 Know helps consumers win the fight for a refund

Kirsten Johnson
9:05 PM, Jun 14, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen