Problem solved! Let ABC15 Know/BBB volunteers tackle tough cases

PHOENIX — Our Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team is working for you. They're dedicated to helping Arizona consumers by tackling cases - big or small - questioning businesses, fighting for refunds, and getting results!

When consumers have questions, feel stuck in a situation, or need guidance on their options they can reach out to the team for help.

Arizona resident, Bailey, Let ABC15 Know about an issue with their apartment. Bailey was charged a fee of more than $2,000 after their property management company stated they did not give the proper 60 days' notice of non-renewal of their lease. Our problem solver Selma picked up the case. She poured through Bailey's lease and other documents, contacting the property management company on their behalf and learned that Bailey had been overcharged. The company made it right and sent Bailey a check - problem solved!

David reached out with a different type of issue. He bought car doors from a local auto shop, spending hundreds of dollars to upgrade his ride. However, after purchase, he learned the doors were for a different model and didn't fit his vehicle. Volunteer Darlene hopped on the case and advocated for David with the company. They agreed to take back the doors and refund his money. Another problem solved!

Meanwhile, Robert was facing a postal problem. He reached out to Let ABC15 Know after getting a money order to pay a bill. He used the Post Office to send the payment, but the mailing got lost! Our veteran volunteer, Joe, jumped into action. He confirmed with the USPS the letter was indeed lost, and helped Robert get his problem solved - a full refund covering both the money order and his postage.

These are just some of the cases our amazing volunteer team takes on every day!