‘Preyed on my emotions’: Scammers con Valley woman in puppy scam

A Valley woman thought she found her perfect furry companion through a social media site, only to find out it was all a scam in the end.

Scammers often use stolen photos from legitimate breeders to lure people — and that’s what happened to Tracy M. It’s a doggone shame what happened to this woman and so many others who are duped in puppy scams.

She reached out to the Let ABC15 Know team to help alert others.

Tracy said, after she lost her beloved pet, Sushi, she thought it was a good time to find a new puppy to fill the void.

“So, I was going on Facebook, and I saw the puppy thing and I said, 'this is pretty cool,'” said Tracy. “He was offering a puppy for like $700. It was a teacup Yorkie. “

Tracy reached out to the seller, and she thought they were legit.

“He never gave me any reason to suspect that I was being scammed.”

Tracy said the seller sent her pictures of a puppy, told her it came with an American Kennel Club certification, and asked her not to breed the dog because they were worried about puppy mills. Tracy claimed the scammer said her $350 deposit would cover veterinary expenses.

“He did text me that night and said the vet check went well, and we’ll see you on Sunday at 2 p.m.”

But when it was time to receive her new pup, the seller ghosted Tracy and all communication stopped.

“Everything was fake right down the line. I just didn’t see it coming.”

Tracy was heartbroken. She just wanted to have a small companion by her side.

She’s not alone. In 2023, Americans lost more than $1 million in puppy scams.

“It’s not so much about the money anymore. It’s the point that I got scammed and it can happen to anybody,” said Tracy.

Here are a few ways to protect yourself from puppy scams:

