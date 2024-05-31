Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Planning a summer road trip? Arizona residents receive "overdue toll" scam text

According to the BBB, many consumers have reported the text asks them to pay online via SunPass
Toll Highways Texas
LM Otero/AP
A sign tells drivers of the rate to drive on a toll road in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Officials this week have eliminated a toll highway in West Texas and quashed efforts to build one in Dallas. Meanwhile, tolls will no longer be collected on a South Texas highway starting next month. Texas appears to be bucking, at least temporarily, a national trend of states turning regularly to tolls as a way to fund long-standing transportation needs. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Toll Highways Texas
Posted at 3:35 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 18:35:25-04

Whether you're hitting the road for a short getaway out of town or driving across the country, a road trip is an American summer staple.

When you hit the road, make sure to keep track of your tolls.

Arizonans and residents in other states are receiving phishing text messages. The messages impersonate road toll collection services. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Better Business Bureau, and other organizations are putting out the alert to warn consumers.

The messages claim the recipient needs to pay an outstanding toll payment and must pay quickly to avoid a late fee. Recipients are directed to an impostor link that appears to be from the toll service. If you click on the link and enter your personal or financial information, your money and even your identity could be at risk.

According to the BBB, many consumers have reported the text asks them to pay online via SunPass. SunPass is a legitimate company, based in Florida, that allows travelers to pay for tolls in multiple states. The company recently issued its own alert about the scam texts, stating they do not ask customers to make payments via text message.

The FBI recommends consumers who receive one of the texts follow the steps below:

File a complaint with the IC3

  •       Include the phone number from where the text originated
  •       Include the website listed within the text

-If you think you have an outstanding toll, check your account using the toll service's legitimate website. Do not use the site or contact information provided in the text message.

-Delete any scam texts received

-If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charge

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
Mattresses

Let ABC15 Know

Let ABC15 Know helps Valley man sleep better after mattress buying experience

Christel Bell
5:26 PM, May 29, 2024
Pinebrooke Fire destroys residence near Florence, AZ

Let ABC15 Know

Wildfires and home insurance: what Arizonans need to know

Kirsten Johnson
4:29 PM, May 24, 2024
tire shop.png

Let ABC15 Know

Problem solved! Arizona family lets ABC15 know about tire trouble after install

Kirsten Johnson
5:27 PM, May 22, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo