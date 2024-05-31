Planning a summer road trip? Arizona residents receive "overdue toll" scam text

Whether you're hitting the road for a short getaway out of town or driving across the country, a road trip is an American summer staple.

When you hit the road, make sure to keep track of your tolls.

Arizonans and residents in other states are receiving phishing text messages. The messages impersonate road toll collection services. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Better Business Bureau, and other organizations are putting out the alert to warn consumers.

The messages claim the recipient needs to pay an outstanding toll payment and must pay quickly to avoid a late fee. Recipients are directed to an impostor link that appears to be from the toll service. If you click on the link and enter your personal or financial information, your money and even your identity could be at risk.

According to the BBB, many consumers have reported the text asks them to pay online via SunPass. SunPass is a legitimate company, based in Florida, that allows travelers to pay for tolls in multiple states. The company recently issued its own alert about the scam texts, stating they do not ask customers to make payments via text message.

The FBI recommends consumers who receive one of the texts follow the steps below:

File a complaint with the IC3



Include the phone number from where the text originated

Include the website listed within the text

-If you think you have an outstanding toll, check your account using the toll service's legitimate website. Do not use the site or contact information provided in the text message.

-Delete any scam texts received

-If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charge