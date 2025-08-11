Phoenix woman waited for months for a shower part, Let ABC15 Know steps in and gets part delivered

PHOENIX — After waiting for over five months for a replacement shower part, a Let ABC15 Know viewer was beyond frustrated with the company.

She said her friend told her to call Let ABC15 Know, and it’s a good thing she did.

Sherry C.’s problem started back in November 2024, when her custom shower suddenly stopped working.

Sherry said, “I went to take a bath but there was no hot water.”

Sherry said she needed her shower. She added, “Well, I’m on a walker, and it’s hard to stand up in the shower and I can’t get out of a tub!”

The Phoenix woman called the company that installed her shower, confident the fix would be easy, but it was anything but. She showed the Let ABC15 Know team all her paperwork from the time she had her shower installed back in 2018.

Her paperwork also included a limited lifetime warranty certificate that covered only the parts of the shower, not the labor.

At first, the company told her they couldn’t find the part to fix her shower.

“They gave me the run around and said we’ll have somebody call you,” said Sherry.

For two months, Sherry said that every Monday, she would call the company to get an update on the status of her shower part.

When Sherry found out they did find the part, she said the company responded by saying they would send her a check for the part instead of fixing the shower.

“(They said,) We’re going to call to see how much the part is, how much the shipping is, and then we’ll send you a check. I called my friend, she said ‘that doesn’t sound right. I think maybe you need to call channel 15.’”

Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteer, Larry, got to work on the case.

“He was so helpful, and he just made me feel good,” exclaimed Sherry! “Oh, I’d like him to know how much I appreciated him; he just had that kind voice and he asked real good questions.”

Larry went back and forth with the company for nearly a week and finally got a letter stating the part for her shower was on the way, and a technician would reach out to install it immediately.

Problem solved!

“I don’t think they would have ever done anything if I hadn’t called channel 15,” said Sherry!

When Sherry reached out to the Let ABC15 Know Team, she said, “I guess they assume that because I am old, I don’t matter. I do matter!

“Well, that’s how I felt. You know when you’re an older person, sometimes you get to that point where things don’t work out as well as if you were younger,” Sherry said when I asked her about why she wrote that in her complaint.

Yes, Sherry, you do matter. That’s exactly why the Let ABC15 Know Team wanted to help you get your shower fixed.

It’s also why we’ll keep fighting for Arizonans and standing for what’s right.