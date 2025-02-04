Phoenix business gives man the runaround, won’t return vintage golf cart parts

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — A Prescott Valley man just wanted to do something special for his wife, restore a vintage golf cart.

But he hit a roadblock when a Phoenix tire and wheel shop kept giving him the runaround, so the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team rolled in.

Don and his wife had plans to refurbish a golf cart together.

“My wife bought this 1968 Harley Davidson golf cart [in] March of 2023,” explained Don.

He said his first step was getting the chrome parts of the golf cart re-chromed. “This is vintage chrome to where you can’t go buy it,” Don explained.

He found a Phoenix tire and wheel shop that agreed to do the job. “He said he would do the job in two weeks,” said Don.

That was in August of 2023. Don said two weeks turned into months, “I just kept asking him when my parts are going to be done, he said, ‘soon.’”

For months he received no re-chromed parts and no answers from the business owner. “I need them now, because I'm ready to get this thing rocking and rolling,” said Don.

In August 2024, Don was still hounding the business owner for what belonged to him. Not only that, but the project that he started with his wife, refurbishing the vintage Harley Davidson golf cart, must now be finished alone.

“The wife ended up passing away in August and never got to see the golf cart refurbished,” he explained.

Finally, in January 2025 Don reached out to Let ABC15 Know for help, and our volunteer, Andrew, stepped in. “Andrew was awesome, he kept in communication with me the whole time,” said Don.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Andrew was able to mediate and Don was able to get his chrome parts back, allowing him to take the parts to another business to complete the job.

Problem solved!

“I want to give a special thanks to Andrew for taking this case on, it was really a blessing!” said Don.

Don said the business he dealt with was recommended to him by someone he knew, but he has learned his lesson - he still needs to check the online and BBB reviews.

Even though Don is grateful to have his chrome parts back, he’s still disappointed the business took so long to return his items and even more hurt that his wife didn’t get to see the finished product.

“I just wanted to do something special for the wife, because she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Don said as he became emotional.

Don said he’s going to finish the golf cart, and when he’s done, he said he’ll be sure to Let ABC15 Know.