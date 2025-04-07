Officials warn Arizonans about fraudulent online gaming sites, apps

The Arizona Department of Gaming is alerting Arizonans to fraudulent gaming websites.

Officials say impostors are claiming that “falsely claiming that legitimate Arizona casinos have launched online gaming platforms. These illegal online casino platforms are presenting themselves as legitimate platforms by offering illegitimate or illegal gaming services.”

However, online casinos are not legal in Arizona.

The gaming department says people are being targeted by social media advertisements that urge them to download apps and visit websites.

Officials say playing unregulated or illegal games can leave you open to fraud, identity theft, and more.

“Due to their unregulated nature, ADG is unable to resolve complaints and disputes arising from unregulated and illegal gaming sites, leaving victims with little to no chance of recovering lost funds,” officials said in a news release. “It is important to remember that just because you can download the app, visit the website, and play the games, it does not mean it is a legitimate and legal gaming platform.”

You can look at all regulated casinos and licensed gaming opportunities in Arizona on the Arizona Department of Gaming’s website.

Other ways to protect yourself:



Check before you bet: verify the licensed and regulated casinos and operators in Arizona.

Be skeptical of advertisements or promotions on social media promising guaranteed wins or no-risk gaming.

Avoid sharing personal or financial information with unverified sources.

Look for sites that include resources for dispute resolution, as well as self-exclusion, responsible gaming messaging, or a toll-free helpline number.

How to report a problem:

If you encounter fraud, identity theft, or suspicious online gaming operations, apps, or websites impersonating a casino or claiming to be a licensed operator in Arizona, please take the following steps, according to the gaming department:

1. Document the website URL, app, business name, and any promotional materials associated with the fraudulent operator.

2. Report it to ADG at publicaffairs@azgaming.gov and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Consumer Information and Complaints Unit at (602) 542-5763 or by visiting azag.gov/consumer.

3. Cease activity on the platform and monitor financial accounts for unauthorized transactions.