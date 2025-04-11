‘Mean what you say’: Mesa man gets help from Let ABC15 Know after company won’t honor warranty

MESA, AZ — An Arizona man says all he wanted was his floor fixed and the company to honor its lifetime warranty. When it didn’t happen, he reached out to the Let ABC15 Know Team for help. The team hit the floor running to solve this case!

Marty said he had plans for his home in Mesa. He wanted to fix it up, calling the home a "fixer-upper."

The first thing he wanted to do was remove all the old carpet. Marty said he did some shopping around looking for the right company, and he found a flyer in his mailbox and liked the idea of a lifetime warranty.

How was the floor after installation?” Christel Bell, consumer investigator with Let ABC15 Know, asked.

“It was perfect, everything was tight, there wasn’t no gaps, they did a good job,” said Marty.

But months after installation, Marty said he noticed a problem.

“Me and my daughter were sitting here drinking coffee, and she says, ‘Dad look at your floor!’" Marty said.

Marty said vinyl wood plank flooring was pulling apart, as he pointed to the floor joints in the flooring. He didn’t think it was a problem because he remembered he was covered under a lifetime warranty, according to the floor company.

“As long as I own this place, any malfunction, anything happens to the floor...as long as I own this place, (they will) repair or replace,” said Marty.

Marty reached out to the company. He was instructed to take pictures of the problem, and he did.

“This is vinyl plank flooring and it's glued down. They said that this material, (if it) gets hot, it will expand (and) they said when it gets cold, it will contract,” Marty.

Marty also stated that the company said he didn’t follow the manufacturer's warranty, which states the home must be at a certain temperature to maintain the flooring.

“Nobody ever told me about a manufacturer’s warranty,” explained Marty. “I say here it is November, and it’s 80 degrees, the door's open, the fans (are) going, and we’re seeing that it’s (the flooring) moved. It wasn’t a problem all summer long when it was 120 degrees outside.”

Marty said after he went back and forth with the company, his frustration grew, and he reached out to Let ABC15 Know for help.

“Say what you mean and mean what you say,” said Marty.

Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteer Darlene stepped in, and she hit the floor running to solve this case.

“If it wouldn’t have been for her, I would still be fighting with these people,” said Marty.

Darlene helped Marty get a full refund, and he found a way to fix his own floor!

Marty added, “I like the floor, hopefully it’s going to stay like it is, and I’ll move on!”

Problem solved!