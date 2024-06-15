Let ABC15 Know helps consumers win the fight for a refund

Did you pay up front but never received the goods or services you expected? Are you owed money but a company seems to be stringing you along? Fighting for a refund can be tough, but you don't have to fight alone.

Consumer Mike's fight for a refund started after he went in for a medical consult.

"I possibly needed a knee replacement," Mike explained. Mike paid for the visit and believed he was done with the clinic, opting to have his surgery performed elsewhere. He's only in Arizona for part of the year, but when he returned after several months away, he was in for a surprise.

Mike had mail.

"The letter was waiting, saying that they tried to contact me and they were sending a letter to my address. If I didn't respond, the money would go to the state of Arizona," recalled Mike.

Turns out, Mike had overpaid for his original visit and was due money. He contacted the business, confirming his information, and was told a check would be processed.

Mike waited weeks but didn't receive the check.

"I was just a little upset," Mike said.

He let ABC15 know about his problem. Mike wasn't the only one fighting for a refund. Let ABC15 Know viewer, Nestor, reached out as well.

Nestor wrote a more than $2,000 check for a roof repair. He says the company cashed it, but months later Nestor says he was still waiting for them to come back and do the work.

Our Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteer, Ellen, got on the case. She went back and forth with the business, but they agreed to cancel Nestor's contract. He was refunded his money, minus a cancellation fee.

Nestor let us know he had the check in hand! Problem solved.

In some cases, consumers may be able to advocate for themselves, but not know how.

Terri reached out for help after she spent more than $4,000 on a wellness package. She says after paying, she learned that due to a physical disability, she was not able to use several of the therapies included in the package.

Terri wanted a refund. Our problem-solvers jumped in to help. While the business would offer her credit, that's not what Terri wanted. However, she paid for the package with a credit card. Because of that, Terri could dispute the charge herself with them. She says they're working with her now!

As for Mike, our volunteer Joe R. took up his case. He called and emailed the company several times trying to learn when Mike would receive his check and what was taking so long?

The company never responded to Joe R., but Mike saw action. His check finally arrived in the mail and he was happy to get what he was owed, saying, "I did something. I accomplished something."

When signing up for a service or signing a contract, remember to always ask about cancellation fees and policies. Pay with a credit card when possible. It affords consumers more protections compared to cash, check, or cash transfer services.