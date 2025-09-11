Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let ABC15 Know: FCC warns consumers about fake cable and streaming discount scams

If you have fallen victim to a scam, Let ABC15 Know. Email Consumer@abc15.com
The Federal Communications Commission is alerting consumers about a new wave of scam calls and texts falsely claiming to offer 50% discounts on cable and streaming services from major providers like Comcast, Spectrum, and Prime.

Consumers across the country are reporting robocalls and voicemails with urgent messages claiming their supposed discount is about to expire. In one example provided by the FCC, a caller impersonating Comcast Xfinity said: "We're reviewing your account, and it appears your 50 percent discount on your monthly bill is set to expire today. To confirm and secure your savings, call the number displayed on your caller ID immediately. This offer cannot be extended."

According to complaints filed with the FCC, people who call back are pressured to act quickly to keep the fake discount. The scammers then claim the only way to secure the savings is to prepay for multiple months of service using gift cards.

The FCC emphasizes that pressure to act quickly and demands for gift card payments are clear warning signs of a scam.

If you have questions about your cable bill or streaming subscriptions and discounts, you should always call or email your service provider at the official customer service number or email address listed on your bill. Do not call the number back or respond to the text messages.

What to do if you've been scammed

Consumers who believe they've fallen victim to these scams should take immediate action:

  • Report the incident to local law enforcement as soon as possible
  • Contact the gift card company, which may be able to help recover lost money
  • File a complaint with the FCC through their Consumer Complaint Center

The FCC's Consumer Help Center provides additional resources for avoiding illegal calls and texts at fcc.gov/robocalls.

We’re also here to help. If you have fallen victim to a scam, Let ABC15 Know. Email Consumer@abc15.com.

