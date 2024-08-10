Let ABC15 Know digging for answers as Titan Solar customers ‘feel stuck’ after company files for bankruptcy

Titan Solar Power, a large US residential solar installer, unexpectedly ceased operations on June 13, 2024. The Chandler-based solar company, founded in 2013, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection on June 20.

The company reported having between 5,001 to 10,000 creditors. Kyle Beddome is listed as the company’s business owner.

Customers have been trying to contact the business for repair and other customer services-related issues, but they say they can’t get through.

Customers, like Michal Vaphides, reached out to the Let ABC15 Know team looking for answers. Right now, Vaphides can’t understand why his electric bills are so expensive, even though he has solar panels.

“$208, $194 and these are all one month to the next,” said Vaphides looking at his stack of printed electric bills from APS. “The house is too small. 34 panels for a 1,000 square foot home, there’s no way we should be paying anything.”

He wants answers from Titan Solar, but he can’t get a hold of them.

“No, no, no because they won’t answer their phone anymore,” said Vaphides.

In 2020, he signed up with the solar company, after a salesman came to his door and sold him on the idea of solar.

“He came to the door; he gave us his spiel. We finally said OK, we’ll do it,” said Vaphides.

The biggest reason he signed up for solar was based on one promise from the solar representative, Vaphides said.

“I would have no bill. That’s exactly what he said, I would have no bill. He said, ‘You will not have a bill when we’re done.’”

He paid $39,000 to have 17 brand-new solar panels, and an A/C unit installed at his home.

He’s been trying to get someone to help him but since the news of the company’s bankruptcy, Vaphides has felt defeated.

He’s not alone, unfortunately, thousands of other Arizonans who are Titan Solar customers feel stuck. They are trying to get answers but can’t get in touch with company representatives.

Adrian Keller, of Solar United Neighbors, a non-profit organization, that aids homeowners looking for solar guidance. He says even though the company has filed for bankruptcy, customers still have a few options.

Keller said, “We have a lot of experience helping people in tough solar situations.”

Here are a few options customers can consider:



Check your equipment for warranties. “Even if they’re (Titan Solar) out of business, most of that equipment should still have warranties from the manufacturer, and the manufacturer of that equipment should honor those warranties,” explained Keller. Know your inverter company. If you have solar, you most likely have an inverter, that piece of equipment can help you find a company to service your repairs. Keller added, “Every residential solar installation will have a solar inverter, and you can call that company and they will actually be able to put you in touch with a local solar installer who’s able to service that system.” Consider third-party solar insurance. “If your installer goes out of business in the future that third party will honor their warranties and cover anything that you were signed up for,” stated Keller. File a complaint. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is looking into the business practices of Titan Solar, if you have any issues with the company, customers are encouraged to let the AG know about them. For more information, or to file a complaint, click here.

Solar United Neighbors offers a help desk where people can call in to set up an appointment for free and discuss any issues with solar experts. The organization says it has a lot of experience helping people in tough solar situations.