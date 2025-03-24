'It's the principle': Valley woman sues home warranty company, wins judgment

PHOENIX — For about a year, Hernette says things were fine with her home warranty company, Select Home Warranty.

But then she had an issue with her washer. Hernette says she opened a claim and, after some back and forth, a technician was sent out.

"Technician came out and said, 'You cannot fix the washer. It's done,'" recalled Hernette.

And the problems piled on. Soon after, Hernette says an additional appliance had issues!

Hernette says she was given conflicting information about whether or not she would receive reimbursement if she purchased replacement appliances. She says Select Home Warranty did offer her some compensation, but according to her, it was far less than the cost of replacing what was broken.

Hernette says it was frustrating because she not only paid a monthly fee for home warranty services but had to pay additional fees each time a technician came out.

When she didn't get a resolution she felt was fair, Hernette took action herself.

"I took them to small claims court and I won the judgment against them," she explained.

A judgment was filed against Select Home Warranty, and Hernette was awarded just more than $1,700.

"I won the judgment, but how am I going to get paid?" It's a question that still has not been answered.

Hernette has not been able to collect the awarded amount from Select Home Warranty.

Emails and calls from the Let ABC15 Know team to Select Home Warranty have gone unanswered.

Hernette says "It's the principle" and we're pushing for the company to make things right.

In the meantime, if you are looking into a home warranty policy or already have one - consider the following:

