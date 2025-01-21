Watch Now
Is bankruptcy your best option? Get help from attorneys for FREE on Wednesday

Phone lines will be open from 5 - 7 p.m. on Jan. 22
Personal bankruptcy filings were up year over year from 2023 through 2024 in Arizona. If you're having financial issues, is it a good option for you?

Beginning on ABC15 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, the Let ABC15 Know team is gathering attorneys to answer your questions about bankruptcy and collections for free.

  • Should you file Chapter 7 bankruptcy to discharge most of your debt or Chapter 13 where you try to pay off some of what's owed?
  • Should you hire an attorney or file yourself?
  • Do you know which debts can be discharged, and which debts cannot?

These are important questions if you're considering filing for bankruptcy protection.
We're partnering with the State Bar of Arizona, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, attorneys will be in ABC15 studios taking your calls.

You may have questions about whether your household income allows you to file.

  • Is there an amount of debt necessary?
  • Are there bankruptcy alternatives that would be better for you?
  • Could you reach an out-of-court settlement, try to get reduced payments to creditors, or seek credit counseling?

Phone lines will be open from 5 - 7 p.m. The number to call is 1-855-522-1515.
If you're considering filing for bankruptcy protection, find out more about the process and what to do if an attorney is not involved.

