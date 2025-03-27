Interested in solar? A free Buying Solar 101 now offered to Arizonans

PHOENIX — The world of solar installation can be difficult to navigate alone.

We’re talking about thousands of dollars on a major purchase.

So naturally, you may want or need a little help with your research.

If you’ve been curious about installing solar panels on your home, but not sure where to start, there’s a class that could provide some assistance.

Solar United Neighbors, Vote Solar, and AriSEIA will be hosting a Buying Solar 101 class.

The virtual class will discuss topics to help Arizona homeowners shop for solar.

Topics will include ins-and-outs of buying solar, along with tips for finding reputable installers and comparing bids.

Along with information about warranties, tax credits, and more.

Autumn Johnson, Executive Director, Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association, said just like you buy a car, a home, even a HVAC system, the best thing you can do is research.

“It’s better to do the upfront work to have a positive process than try to fix things after the fact there’s only so many resources that will help alleviate situations after the fact,” explained Johnson.

This the first class the groups will be hosting for the year.

“We would love to have Arizonans from corner to corner join us,” said Johnson.

The class is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, 2025, from 6pm-7pm MST.

The class is free to join, click here for the link register.

You can join the Facebook event, click here to register.