Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Insurance claim denied? Get attorney help for free on Wednesday

Call the phone bank from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
KNXV
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
Posted
and last updated

You have insurance for your home or rental, your car, medical care, and maybe even for travel — just in case.

But have you ever been frustrated when filing a claim? Did you feel like insurers were dragging their feet when it came to paying you?

Arizona law lays out how long insurers have to investigate claims. It's typically 30 days, but there are exceptions.

So what are the deadlines in your case?

When should you file a complaint with the Arizona Department of Insurance?

Should you consider suing your insurer to get action?

These can be tough questions to answer. That's why the Let ABC15 Know team is taking action to help.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, we're partnering with the State Bar of Arizona to get your questions answered. Attorneys will be in our studio volunteering their time during our Ask an Attorney phone bank. You'll get an opportunity to talk with insurance attorneys directly, ask your questions, and get answers - all for free!

Call 1-855-522-1515 to reach the phone bank. Phone lines will only be open from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
Money wallet AP

Let ABC15 Know

'There should be a cap': Consumer questions 100+% APR on car finance loan

Kirsten Johnson

Let ABC15 Know

What customers need to know about SunPower after company files for bankruptcy

Christel Bell
Why you need AirTags or Tile trackers for your luggage

Let ABC15 Know

Lost luggage? Missing and delayed bags cause airline travel headaches

Kirsten Johnson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen