Gym memberships, cancellations, and extra fees: what you should know

PHOENIX — Hopefully, you are sticking to your New Year’s resolution. Many people opt to get fit in the new year, and that often starts with a gym membership. But be careful with those contracts and cancellations.

A Valley teen said she signed up for a gym membership, but when she checked her bank account, she was paying for services she didn’t want. When she tried to cancel, it became stressful.

She reached out to Let ABC15 Know for a gym resolution.

Grace K. recently graduated high school and was ready for a new chapter in life.

“I just wanted to try something new. I had never tried the gym before,” said Grace.

The 18-year-old decided to join EoS Fitness. She wanted to join the gym to work out with her friend.

“I was thinking about working out for a while. I always cared about my self-image and trying to get my body back on track,” explained Grace.

She signed a contract and expected to pay a monthly fee, but soon after her membership started, Grace said her bank account was hit with unexpected charges.

“I didn’t know I was signing up for these classes,” said Grace. “I was like, what are these payments? What am I getting charged with?”

Grace and her father said they reached out to the gym for help.

“I repeatedly called, I repeatedly tried to get this figured out, but nothing was working for me,” explained Grace.

Grace reached out to Let ABC15 Know, and BBB volunteer Mary Ann took on the case.

“Mary Ann...she was very sweet, I loved her energy a lot!”

Mary Ann contacted EoS Fitness executives and soon after, Grace got all those extra charges refunded to her bank account.

“You have to make sure that you are well aware of what you’re getting yourself into,” said Grace.

Grace is right.

If you sign up for a gym membership or any type of membership, step-by-step, walk through your contracts with care.

Read the fine print carefully.

If you sign up for a promotional offer, make sure you understand the terms and conditions.

Understand when the promotion will end, and once it’s over, what’s the price difference?

Ask questions at the time of sign-up to avoid surprises later.

If you decide to cancel your membership, you have three days to cancel your membership for a full refund.

Membership cancellations can also be done in person, via email, or by letter. If you are entitled to a refund, the business has 30 days to refund money after receipt of the cancellation request.

EoS Fitness Regional Vice President of Operations Katy O’Neil released the following statement:

“At EōS Fitness, we aim to foster a welcoming environment where individuals of all fitness levels are empowered to work on their overall health and wellness. As new members of the community walk through our doors, our goal is to make the process of becoming a member as smooth and transparent as possible.

We take feedback from our members very seriously. If you ever have a problem or a question, you can talk to any manager on duty. Our aim is to resolve concerns quickly and continue improving. Our team members operate with integrity and treat all members and guests who enter our gyms with respect. This starts with training. EōS has a layered training process our team members must complete before they can start working with members on their own, and we provide regular coaching sessions to ensure best practices.

When signing up for a new gym membership at EōS, your gym membership agreement will be sent automatically to the email address that is provided at sign-up. You can also request a printed copy of your signed agreement or view the details of your gym membership in the EōS Fitness mobile app at any time.”

EoS Fitness offers tips that could be helpful when navigating signing up for a new gym membership.

