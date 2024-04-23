Watch Now
WEDNESDAY: Free legal help! Talk to an attorney about landlord/tenant issues

ABC15 has teamed up with the State Bar of Arizona to get consumers free legal advice
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 13:58:41-04

PHOENIX — Thousands of Arizona renters are facing eviction. There were more than 6,000 new eviction filings in Maricopa County in March alone.

Maybe you moved out of your apartment months ago and can't get your security deposit back - if it's due?

It's heating up across the state, what steps do you need to take if your A/C breaks and the landlord is slow to offer a fix?

Whether it's an eviction notice, broken appliance, or money issue - you can get free legal advice.

The Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona.

Volunteer attorneys will answer your questions during our phone bank on Wednesday, April 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The phone bank is focusing on issues regarding landlord/tenant law. Get your questions ready!

The phone bank is free to call.

The number to dial is 1-855-522-1515. The number will only be active during the phone bank hours.

