FREE legal advice: Call the 'Let ABC15 Know, Ask a Lawyer Phone Bank' for landlord/tenant issues

Call from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 19
Have you received an eviction notice? Are you struggling to get your security deposit returned? Maybe you're a landlord with a question about writing a lease.

The Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona and Community Legal Services to get you free legal advice.

Attorneys will be in our studio answering your questions about landlord/tenant issues on Wednesday, February 19 from 5-7 p.m.

The number to call is 1-855-522-1515. Please note that lawyers will only be available at this phone number from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19.

