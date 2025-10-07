Free community event 'On The Road with Let ABC15 Know' returns this November

TEMPE, AZ — ABC15 Arizona is excited to announce its upcoming annual community event, “On the Road with Let ABC15 Know”, taking place on Wednesday, November 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tempe Marketplace District Stage.

This event provides an excellent opportunity for community members to receive free consumer assistance on a variety of important topics, including landlord/tenant issues, family law and automobile-related concerns.

The Let ABC15 Know team will be joined by legal and consumer experts, along with our volunteers from the Better Business Bureau, who work tirelessly to address hundreds of community requests for consumer help each year.

Consumer Investigator Christel Bell will host the event that will offer attendees direct access to professionals ready to answer questions and provide guidance and support.

Whether you need advice on legal matters or have questions about your consumer rights, On the Road with Let ABC15 Know is designed to bring the right experts together to help as many people as possible in one convenient location.

Let ABC15 Know is a key part of ABC15 Arizona’s ongoing commitment to listening to the community and standing up for what’s right.

This event underscores the station’s dedication to empowering the public by providing resources and support that can improve daily lives.

“We are proud to bring this event to the heart of the community,” said Bell. “Let ABC15 Know is all about making sure that Arizonans have the tools they need to navigate important issues, and this is another step in that mission.”

Event Details:

