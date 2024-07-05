Four summer scams and tips to avoid falling victim

The Let ABC15 Know team warns and educates consumers about scams year-round, but some scams pop up more depending on the season.

Here are four summer scams consumers should look out for:



Scam summer event and concert tickets. Scammers may try to lure victims through fake websites, social media posts, or emails and texts offering discounted tickets. Consumers are asked to pay for the tickets upfront, often through peer-to-peer payment apps. When you hit send, your money is gone but the tickets never materialize and the seller disappears. Phony travel websites. Fraudsters may create imposter travel sites masquerading as legitimate sources. The sites often offer deals on flights, hotels, or travel packages but the deals don't exist in real life. The goal of the website is to get your payment and get your information! Big red flags are if a website asks for a non-traditional payment or is high-pressure stating you need to book now. Vanishing vacation rentals. Sites like AirBnB and VRBO are immensely popular. Scammers know that and may try to cash in. Crooks may offer up properties on legitimate websites, but the properties either don't exist or don't belong to them. By the time you get to the rental, your money is already gone. If a site redirects you to make your payment or requires a non-traditional payment method, that's a no-go. Fake vacation prizes. No, you didn't win a free vacation - sorry. Scammers may contact consumers saying they've won a free trip. The only catch is that you must pay a fee or pay to cover taxes to claim your prize. Don't do it.

So, what can consumers do to help protect themselves from scams?