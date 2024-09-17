Watch Now
Family law question? Call in for free legal help on Wednesday

If you have a question about things like divorce, child support, or custody issues, you'll want to call in
ABC15 has teamed up with the State Bar of Arizona to get you some free legal advice during our latest "Let ABC15 Know - Ask an Attorney" phone bank.

Volunteer attorneys will be answering your questions during our phone bank on Wednesday, September 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The phone bank is focusing on issues regarding Family law, so, if you have a question about things like divorce, child support, or custody issues, you'll want to call in.

The phone bank is absolutely free to call.

The number to call is 1-855-522-1515. The number will only be active during the phone bank hours.

