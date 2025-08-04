Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

How to avoid scholarship scams as application season begins

August marks the beginning of scholarship application season, and that means scammers are ready, hoping to target students seeking financial aid with fake offers that could cost them money.
How to avoid scholarship scams as application season begins
Newport News students urged to apply for Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute scholarship
Posted

PHOENIX — August marks the beginning of scholarship application season, and that means scammers are ready, hoping to target students seeking financial aid with fake offers that could cost them money instead of helping them pay for college.

Scammers typically claim to represent the government, universities, or nonprofits, offering scholarships or grants that students never applied for. Sometimes they will claim you've won a scholarship or grant that you didn't have to apply for. All you have to do is pay a one-time processing fee.

In a recent Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker report, someone reported using a website designed to look like the official Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) site, but it requested credit card information to complete the application. It's important to remember, FAFSA never requires payment to apply.

Beware of any "guaranteed" scholarship offers. Another recently reported scam pressured people to apply for "guaranteed" scholarships or grants, but there was a fee to apply. After users paid, the money was never sent.

Protecting yourself from scholarship scams

Here are some ways to avoid falling victim to scholarship scams:

  • Beware of unsolicited offers. If you didn't apply for a scholarship or grant but someone claims you won it anyway, that should be a red flag.
  • Always verify the organization. Scammers often use official-sounding names that include words like "National" or "Federal."
  • Avoid any "guaranteed" scholarship offers.
  • Start your scholarship search early so you're not rushing to complete applications before deadlines.
  • Remember that legitimate scholarship applications are generally free. Be wary of anyone asking you to pay a fee.

If you're worried about the legitimacy of a scholarship website or struggling to find good options, reach out to your school guidance counselor or college financial aid office. They will be able to help you find legitimate scholarships and financial aid opportunities to apply for.

Scholarships.com is a free college scholarship search platform that matches you to the college scholarships you qualify for.

You can also find more information on different financial aid options at studentaid.gov.

Is there a scam you want to warn people about? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
poster_4119c0c73d844c3c9c64e7b08d6d7698.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

More than 16 billion passwords exposed to cybercriminals to use

Christel Bell
poster_b5ef4f12d0d74d1cace3a86a278d5100.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Let ABC15 Know helps woman get refund after unknowingly bidding on item

Brittney Barba
poster_d4d939eea56544d5842b0a0ab1f0a0d1.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

LAK helps Mesa woman get her money back after fight over fence replacement

Brittney Barba

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen