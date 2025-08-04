How to avoid scholarship scams as application season begins

PHOENIX — August marks the beginning of scholarship application season, and that means scammers are ready, hoping to target students seeking financial aid with fake offers that could cost them money instead of helping them pay for college.

Scammers typically claim to represent the government, universities, or nonprofits, offering scholarships or grants that students never applied for. Sometimes they will claim you've won a scholarship or grant that you didn't have to apply for. All you have to do is pay a one-time processing fee.

In a recent Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker report, someone reported using a website designed to look like the official Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) site, but it requested credit card information to complete the application. It's important to remember, FAFSA never requires payment to apply.

Beware of any "guaranteed" scholarship offers. Another recently reported scam pressured people to apply for "guaranteed" scholarships or grants, but there was a fee to apply. After users paid, the money was never sent.

Protecting yourself from scholarship scams

Here are some ways to avoid falling victim to scholarship scams:



Beware of unsolicited offers. If you didn't apply for a scholarship or grant but someone claims you won it anyway, that should be a red flag.

Always verify the organization. Scammers often use official-sounding names that include words like "National" or "Federal."

Avoid any "guaranteed" scholarship offers.

Start your scholarship search early so you're not rushing to complete applications before deadlines.

Remember that legitimate scholarship applications are generally free. Be wary of anyone asking you to pay a fee.

If you're worried about the legitimacy of a scholarship website or struggling to find good options, reach out to your school guidance counselor or college financial aid office. They will be able to help you find legitimate scholarships and financial aid opportunities to apply for.

Scholarships.com is a free college scholarship search platform that matches you to the college scholarships you qualify for.

You can also find more information on different financial aid options at studentaid.gov.

Is there a scam you want to warn people about? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.