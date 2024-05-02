Dreaming of a quick dip? What Arizonans need to know before building a pool

Whether it's a quick dip or a full day of swimming, pools are a popular way to beat the heat in Arizona. But building a pool doesn't come cheap!

Last May, we introduced you to Nihar Shah, Todd Davis, and Shari Young. They contracted with Lakeside Pools, and paid tens of thousands of dollars, but years after signing the contract, their pools still were not finished.

"I made my final payment to Lakeside Pools so that they can, you know, schedule us for the pebble tech finish and we've been waiting ever since," explained Nihar.

They let ABC15 Know what was going on. Just weeks after we got involved, they all stated their pool interiors were finished.

Lakeside Pools received dozens of complaints against their contracting license and has since had it revoked.

What steps can consumers take to better protect themselves when building a pool?

First, get multiple bids. Don't forget you can ask the company for references of consumers they've completed jobs for previously.

Check the company's license with the Registrar of Contractors to see if there are any complaints.

Look up reviews on various sites as well to get a better picture of people's experiences with the company.

Lastly, know the law!

The Arizona law says contractors installing in-ground pools and spas can only demand 15% of the contract price as a down payment.

They can then demand up to 25% after completion of excavation work.

Contractors can ask for 25% after the installation of steel, plumbing, and concrete. They can then get 25% after decking materials are installed. The final 10% is due before the application of the interior finish.

If your contractor won't agree to this, move on.

What if you do all of this and something still goes wrong? If you hired a licensed contractor you have some protections. Consumers can apply to the ROC's recovery fund to possibly recoup some of their money. There are specific qualifications and deadlines that must be met. You can read up on those here.