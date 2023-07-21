Valley pool company has license revoked after ABC15 report

In May, the Let Joe Know team introduced you to Nihar Shah and Shari Young. They each contracted with Lakeside Pools, but after months turned into years and after paying tens of thousands of dollars, their pools still weren't finished.

"We did get emails every two weeks saying, you know, the subcontractor is backed up," said Shah.

Young shared a similar experience stating they had "been told that from the time that we paid in full, that it would be five, approximately five months to get the pebble tec."

By phone, a Lakeside Pools representative blamed a subcontractor, saying the schedule for pebble tec was full for months. However, when the Let Joe Know team called the subcontractor they disputed Lakeside's claim, explaining it typically takes just a few weeks to schedule pebble tec, but they have to get payment from the pool company first in order to schedule.

When ABC15 asked Lakeside about the disconnect, the company did not respond but there was progress. Both Shah and Young say their pool interiors were finished.

After sharing their stories, nearly a dozen Let Joe Know viewers reached out about similar experiences with Lakeside Pools.

When the initial report aired, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors received 11 complaints against the company. Now, the ROC is investigating at least 43 complaints by homeowners and 3 from subcontractors for non-payment.

The ROC has now revoked Lakeside Pool's license. The organization has also suspended the license of Wrangler Construction which has the same ownership as Lakeside.

What does this mean for the dozens of consumers left hanging?

If you've filed a complaint with the ROC, you can likely apply to the organization's recovery fund to hopefully recoup some funding. Don't wait! The ROC has filing deadlines.

If you're thinking of installing a pool, Arizona law states how much contractors can charge you through each step of the building process. Here's how it breaks down:



15% down

25% after excavation

25% after steel, plumbing contract

25% after decking

The rest is due before interior pool finishes