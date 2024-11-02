Better Customer Service for Fliers? New DOT Airline Rules May Help

The holiday travel rush is almost here! This year, airline travelers are getting an early gift. New rules by the Department of Transportation are taking effect, giving airline passengers more leverage when things go wrong.

"The biggest problems the last several years have been flight schedules - canceled flights, delayed flights - and also airlines dragging their feet on refunds," explained Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog program director for U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

The DOT has heard from consumers, seen the complaints from airline travelers, and is taking action. Several rules impacting airlines and aiding travelers were passed earlier this year and are now taking effect.

The rules impact major consumer concerns, including refunds.

Airlines will be required to issue refunds for flights canceled by the airlines, even if the tickets were previously non-refundable. Airlines will be required to offer cash refunds when owed. Airlines can offer a voucher or credit as well, but only if it is good for at least five years. This gives consumers more time and flexibility to use them or rebook a trip.

Airlines purchased with a credit card must have refunds issued within seven business days. Tickets bought with another form of payment must have refunds issued within twenty days.

"Airlines have taken advantage of people's ignorance, frankly, because consumers did have some protections before," Murray said, praising the rules for bringing clarity, adding, "now this kind of just makes it black and white if flights are cancelled or if they're delayed, and for the first time, a significantly delayed flight has been defined."

Consumers can also expect changes when it comes to fees. The DOT will require airlines to clearly disclose baggage fees and other optional charges, like fees for canceling or changing a flight, upfront.

The best thing any flier can do is to know your rights in different scenarios.

Check out PIRG's compilation of DOT rules, when they take effect, and your rights regarding different situations on their website.

You can also check out the DOT's airline dashboard, comparing policies and coverage of different airlines.