Arizona seniors worried about landline services not working

For many seniors and those in rural areas of the state of Arizona, a landline is more than just a phone, it’s lifeline. But recently, some Let ABC15 Know viewers have been left without service, causing frustration and worry. The Let ABC15 Know team is listening to their concerns.

Joyce P. has had her landline phone line and number for more than 40 years. It’s her lifeline.

“I use it for business transactions, the pharmacy, doctor’s appointments,” Joyce explained. “When I do my banking, everything is connected to the landline.”

Joyce said she is not tech savvy, and she doesn’t have internet in her home, so she depends on her landline phone. She reached out to Let ABC15 Know with concerns about her service not working.

“Not having a phone for an entire month, is frustrating and I will not pay for something that I have not been able to use,” said Joyce.

Joyce said the service was off and on, and she could hear static on the line, making it difficult to hold a conversation. Other times, there’s no service at all.

“It was completely dead, no dial tone, nothing,” said Joyce.

Even while the Let ABC15 Know team was at her home to interview her about the problem, she thought the line was working, but when we tried to call her, there was no dial tone.

Joyce is not alone. Ellen, another Let ABC15 Know viewer, said, “I’m experiencing some problems with my landline. I’ve had the guy come out three times and the thing still isn’t fixed right.”

Ellen also asked us to look into the future of landline services in the state of Arizona.

We reached out to the company that provides landline phone service for both viewers. They told the Let ABC15 Know team they would reach out to the customers directly. The company also issued the following statement"

"Our customers are the reason we are in business, and we will continue to serve them. The desire to be connected hasn’t changed, but consumer demand, innovation and advancements in technology continue to impact how we connect. We encourage regulators to modernize network regulations so that all carriers can deliver reliable services via modern digital technologies."

Ken Colburn of Data Doctors said aging copper wire technology and fewer landline customers is what phone carriers are dealing with and as a result, those who want a landline are dealing with a problem.

“There’s no financial incentive to invest in these old systems,” said Colburn. “People are getting rid of their landlines which means there are fewer customers so the cost to maintain and improve these old systems and fewer customers is problem for these utilities.”

Colburn added the copper technology has been surpassed by all the wireless technology.

“The focus is now on what most of really want is high-speed data.”

In December, phone carrier AT&T announced its plans to get rid of traditional landline phone services across the nation by 2029, citing various factors.

Consumer advocates argue this move would hurt the country’s most vulnerable people, like seniors, or consumers who can’t afford wireless and internet services in rural areas.

The Federal Communications Commission said it received the request from AT&T to stop providing such “plain old telephone service” to existing customers in nine wire centers in Oklahoma.

The FCC released the following statement to Let ABC15 Know:

"A carrier looking to move from copper lines to a newer technology must provide notice to the FCC, and the FCC releases that notice publicly but the Communications Act does not permit the Commission to prevent copper retirements.

If the carrier wants to both retire its copper facilities and discontinue providing legacy copper-based plain old telephone services to its existing customers, it must comply with both the Commission’s copper retirement notice rules and the discontinuance application rules.

The FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau has a Consumer Guide that addresses technology transitions and network upgrades that could impact consumer services, available here: https://www.fcc.gov/tech-transitions [fcc.gov]"

The Arizona Corporation Commission said there is no state plan to phase out landlines, but they are aware of the issues and problems customers have experienced with landlines. The ACC also said in some rural areas of the state, landline services may be the only dependable option for service at this time, any carrier that would like to end landline service in Arizona would have to file the notice with the ACC.

Customers can file a complaint with the ACC if they’re having issues with their service.

Meanwhile, customers like Joyce are worried about what will happen if landlines go away.

“If you have an emergency, all you have do is dial 911, and dispatch has your address immediately, versus cellphone where they have to find a tower to locate you,” said Joyce.

Colburn advises customers not to expect the service to improve and to explore other options.