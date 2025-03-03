ABC15, AZ Attorney General to answer your questions during National Consumer Protection Week

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General's Consumer Complaints Team is teaming up with ABC15 to help answer your consumer questions on Thursday, March 6.

The 2025 National Consumer Protection Week runs from March 2 to March 8. It's a time to help consumers understand their rights and share tips to avoid fraud and scams.

Looking to get your consumer question answered? Our phone lines (1-855-522-1515) will open Thursday, March 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. If you have a question, you can call in during that time or keep an eye out for our live stream during that time where you can ask your questions in the comments!

Each year, government agencies, consumer protection groups, and everyday consumers work together to highlight consumer protection issues, how to avoid scams, prevent identity theft, and report fraud.

According to the AGO's annual report, the office received more than 20,000 consumer complaints and recovered more than $4.66 million for consumers during the last fiscal year.

Here are the top five categories of consumer complaints filed with the AGO:



Motor Vehicle Sales, Repairs, and Rentals Webpages Mortgage and Real Estate Banking Phone Scams

Check out the following tips to help consumers avoid scams and deceptive practices in the top complaint areas:

Motor Vehicles: When buying a vehicle, get the salesperson or business to put all terms and any promises in writing and make sure you get complete copies of all paperwork.

Webpages: Don't click on URLs that you don't recognize or links that come from unrecognized email addresses/accounts.

Mortgage and Real Estate: Read all documents and understand the terms before signing and do not sign contracts or agreements with blank spaces.

Banking: Review your account activity and monthly statements for unauthorized fees or sudden charges and contact your bank immediately if you see anything suspicious.

Phone Scams: Never give money, gift cards, or cryptocurrency in response to an unsolicited phone call. Remember, government agencies will not threaten you or demand that you pay a debt or fee immediately or take payment in gift cards.

If you believe you have been a victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the AGO's website.

See previous Let ABC15 Know coverage on class action lawsuits you should know about in the player above.