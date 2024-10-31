A home warranty letter comes in the mail, is it legit? Learn to spot the red flags

A letter in the mail states this is a final notice, claiming the letter is to inform you that the property’s coverage at the listed home address may be expiring or already expired.

Have you seen a letter like this? You’re not alone if you have.

Let ABC15 Know viewer, Barbara, sent us a letter she received asking us to verify if it’s legit.

There’s confusion about who the letter is from. There’s no clear visible company name on the letter.

The homeowner’s mortgage company is listed, but if a letter claims to be from or on behalf of your mortgage company and tries to pressure you to purchase a home warranty, it’s likely a scam.

The name of the company was listed at the bottom of the letter in fine print where it also states that the company is not affiliated with the recipient’s current mortgage holder.

Your mortgage company will not send you mail to inform you about a home warranty, as homeowners are not required to have a warranty.

The letter may also contain threatening language and unnecessary urgency, asking you to act immediately, or stating this is your final notice, or that you are at risk.

Credible businesses don’t use scare tactics to get people to purchase quickly.

Take a moment to review the information before you act. Verify the company by looking it up and calling. If you are looking for a reputable business, ask for referrals from family and friends.

The letter also has what appears to be a check for $199. The letter states it’s a registration-free voucher. But there are several things about this “voucher” that are questionable. It appears to look like a check, but it’s a registration fee voucher, however, it’s not clear what the voucher can be used for.

The Let ABC15 Know team told Barbara not to respond to the letter as it was likely a scam.

If you are a victim of a home warranty scam or just a target, report it to the Federal Trade Commission, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

If you think you’ve been a victim of the scam, you can try contacting your bank, as they are maybe able to help you come up with a plan to stop the scammers from taking your money especially if the scammer doesn’t let you cancel the plan.

After more digging, the Let ABC15 Know team found the company’s website, and found typos on the website along with AI-generated photos on their social media accounts. All are red flags this may be a company you want to avoid.