Let ABC15 Know helps Valley woman receive a vehicle service refund

Let ABC15 Know viewer Amy did a lot of research before purchasing her car, including looking through third-party vehicle reports.

"Going through that with a fine-tooth comb, making sure that the car I was choosing really had been maintained properly," Amy explained.

She was purchasing her vehicle through an online dealership, so she relied on third-party reports to help make her decision.

Ultimately, Amy settled on a 2018 Mercedes Benz. However, when she got the keys, she noticed something was off.

"When the car was delivered, upon turning it on, it said that it was 2,600 miles past its service," Amy said.

She called the dealership and the shop that previously serviced the vehicle. While speaking with the shop, she was told the previous owner had brought the vehicle in for service but decided not to have the service performed. Amy was frustrated because the reports she had been referencing to make her purchasing decision had been given to her by the dealership!

"You advertised to me A, B, and C and that's not what I'm getting," Amy said, voicing her frustration, adding she felt the company was responsible for what was in the report. "You're the company that was in possession of the vehicle, you advertised this, and they really just wouldn't honor that."

Amy's vehicle needed service work, so she paid for it out of pocket. Frustrated by the experience, she Let ABC15 Know. Our Better Business Bureau volunteer Andrew jumped on the case. He took all of Amy's information and advocated on her behalf to the dealership. Soon, there was good news!

"Had a check in the mail overnight," said Amy. The dealership wrote her a check for the services she paid for out of pocket. Problem solved!

This is just one of many cases our Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team works to resolve every day to help consumers across Arizona.

If you've got a consumer problem, don't hesitate to Let ABC15 Know. Email us at consumer@abc15.com.