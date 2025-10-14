East Valley entrepreneur turns Puerto Rican culture into fashion at Ito-Brand

TEMPE, AZ — Inside a colorful storefront in Culdesac Tempe, culture and creativity are stitched into every design.

Ito-Brand is Arizona’s only Puerto Rican fashion shop, and it’s run by a 21-year-old college student with big dreams.

Adrian Rodriguez Rivera, founder of Ito-Brand and a full-time student at Arizona State University, started the brand as a side project in high school. Today, it has grown into a fast-rising business and a cultural hub for Boricuas in the Valley.

“This is the only Puerto Rican clothing store in Arizona,” Rodriguez Rivera said. “Every design, while it may be subtle, is inspired by Puerto Rico.”

Rodriguez Rivera designs everything himself, from the prints to the production.

“I source my blanks, I talk to my printers, and do all the design proof. Everything,” he said. “It’s gnarly, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

His clothing lines, featuring T-shirts, tanks, and shorts, pull inspiration from the island’s tropical plants, wildlife, and culture. One of his standout pieces is a shirt featuring a photograph of Old San Juan, taken by his father.

“In Puerto Rico, you can say mi viejo to refer to your dad,” he explained. “My dad took that picture, and we wanted a shirt that represents what inspires the brand, and the person who helped me start it.”

For Rodriguez Rivera, Ito-Brand is personal. Growing up in Arizona, he says he was ridiculed for his heritage.

“I grew up feeling like I shouldn’t talk about my culture. I was even bullied for it,” he said. “Starting this brand was like saying, ‘I’m going to wear this on my chest because this is who I am.’"

That message has resonated deeply with his customers, many of whom share emotional moments in his store.

“People talk to me like I’m their nephew,” he said. “They tell me how grateful they are to see Puerto Rican culture represented here.”

Every purchase at Ito-Brand also gives back. Rodriguez Rivera donates a portion of the proceeds to causes close to his heart, including hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and wildlife preservation.