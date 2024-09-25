Valley mom says getting an early autism diagnosis was key for her son's development

Rafael runs around inside a room at the Home Assist Health offices, playing with his favorite stuffed animal.

"He is full of energy," his mom, Rocio Pelayo, says.

Rafael's interests also include Paw Patrol and Lightning McQueen. He is the youngest of Pelayo's five kids, and the only one diagnosed with autism.

Rocio Pelayo

“I was concerned. Like he’s not talking, and he’s not eating what he’s supposed to. He’s not like my other kids," She said. “I told myself I didn’t have time to be sad. I needed to figure out what I have to do to help him be as independent as possible.”

Pelayo got her son support through Home Assist Help. Caregivers like Laura Ducharme visit family homes to help their children on the spectrum develop their abilities.

While getting diagnosed with autism is common, each child's struggles are different. She says getting them the right care as soon as possible is key to their growth.

“The home is the child’s safety net, home is what’s safe for them," Ducharme said. “The earlier you start, the more successful it is in the long run.”

She says there are many different signs your child might be on the spectrum, other than speech and sensory struggles.

“Kids who have a lot of repetitive movements, or kids who don’t immediately respond to their names. Those can be signs to look out for," she said.

Getting the diagnosis can be stressful for all parents. Ducharme says it's a common reaction, but also one that can hurt the development of children with autism.

“A lot of parents are in denial. They don’t want to seek the diagnosis or seek the help," Ducharme said.

Pelayo says, despite some initial sadness with her son's diagnosis, she knew getting Rafael help as soon as possible would help him the most.

"I know it can be mentally and emotionally exhausting, but there’s a lot of resources out there. We just have to speak up," Pelayo said. "We're our children's best advocates."

While it’s important for parents to know the signs to look for, Home Assist Health says a proper diagnosis always starts with a child’s primary care provider or pediatrician.