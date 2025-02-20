Valley man's near-amputation sparks warning for Black Arizonans

SURPRISE, AZ — A nagging foot wound that wouldn’t heal turned into a life-altering diagnosis for Gregg Province, a Surprise man who is now raising awareness about Peripheral Arterial Disease (P.A.D.), a serious but often underdiagnosed circulatory condition that disproportionately impacts Black Americans.

At first, Province thought his non-healing foot wound was just a minor issue when he visited the podiatrist, but doctors discovered a 99% blockage in one of his lower leg arteries. He needed immediate surgery or risked amputation.

"[The doctor] looked at the foot and said, told Lynn, take him to the emergency room now," Province recalled the physician telling his wife. "I didn’t know what was going on until I woke up from surgery."

According to the NIH, Peripheral Arterial Disease (P.A.D.) occurs when fatty deposits build up in the arteries reducing blood flow to the limbs, most commonly the legs. If left untreated, patients risk amputation.

But it’s not just about the limbs, P.A.D. is strongly linked to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. The disease is most common in Black Americans, affecting nearly 1 in 10 over age 40, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

However, Province never thought he was at any risk given he was active in his younger years—playing basketball, tennis, and softball—but as he aged, his activity level decreased while his love for treats, like double chocolate muffins and potato chips, didn’t.

"I thought I was the cat’s meow, playing sports," Gregg laughed. “But my vices caught up to me.”

After surgery to clear his arteries, Banner Health’s Dr. Ankur Shukla prescribed lifestyle changes and physical therapy.

"The first sign that people will complain of is that they will say, 'Hey, Doc, when I'm walking to the grocery store, my legs start to cramp up,' or 'Hey, when I'm going out to the mailbox, my leg starts to cramp up," he said.

Yet, Dr. Shukla said P.A.D. is manageable, especially if it's caught early.

Gregg’s wife, Lynn, came to Dr. Shukla was pages full of questions after the surgery and came away from it with a renewed drive to focus on her and her husband's physical health.

“I told him, ‘I can want this for you, but if you don’t want it for yourself, there’s nothing I can do,’” she said.

That was Gregg’s wake-up call.

Now, with Lynn’s support, he’s walking regularly, watching his diet, and spreading the message to others—especially Black Arizonans—about the importance of early detection and not ignoring your heart health.

"The doctor can’t fix everything wrong with us. We have to fix it upstairs first—and just don’t wait," Gregg said.

If you’re experiencing leg pain or wounds that won’t heal, talk to your doctor today—early intervention could save your limb or even your life.